Ekta Kapoor, Vikas Gupta, and others give us major vacation goals

MUMBAI: From the past few days, we have been spotting several stars jetting off to several exotic locations to ring in the New Year. Ekta Kapoor and her squad have started with their celebrations already. The TV czarina, along with her buddies Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Karishma Tanna, Ridhima Pandit, and Vikas Gupta, has landed in Phuket and they are sure having a gala time.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ekta Kapoor gave fans a sneak-peek into what went before they hit the beach and it’s so damn relatable. Well, it turns out that all of them took around hours in dressing up before they finally landed at the beach. All of them were at the casual best to go with the sunny weather of Phuket.

Have a look at the pictures and video.

Credits: SpotboyE