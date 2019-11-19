Ekta Kapoor wants Smriti Irani to return as Tulsi? Check their fun banter on social media

MUMBAI: TV producer Ekta Kapoor and actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani share a great bonding.



The two first collaborated for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and the serial made Smriti a household name. Even though Smriti hasn't been a part of the industry for a long time and is now on the forefront of Indian politics, her fans can certainly never forget her as Tulsi.



Well, recently, Smriti posted an image where she met amongst the richest men of the world, Bill Gates. The post had a witty caption which remarked on how both she and Bill Gates did not complete their education and what will they do ahead. This was followed by Ekta's comment that read - 'Bosss ! Tulsi kyunki abh bhi yaaa hai......pls waaapsi Karein ??' Obviously, this was in good jest and was followed by Smriti's reply where she said in Hindi that service to the country is now the priority and asked if she read a book with her son, Ravie Kapoor.



Take a look below: