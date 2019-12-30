Ekta Kapoor writes heartfelt post for Kushal Punjabi

MUMBAI: TV actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide a few days ago. The entire industry is still in a state of shock.

Post Kushal’s sudden demise, many TV industry artistes paid their condolences to the grieving family and also attended the actor’s funeral held in town. While actor Kushal Tandon conveyed about his parents being completely devastated, his best bud Chetan Hansraj broke down bidding him a final goodbye. As the news broke on the internet platform, ace TV Moghul and producer Ekta Kapoor also opened up about Kushal’s death.

Sharing Kushal Punjabi’s last Instagram post on her Instagram story, she expressed about the loss the industry has incurred by losing someone to depression. She prayed for his soul to rest in peace and his time in the hell coming to an end. This hinted towards the producer knowing about his hardships in life. Her Instagram story read, 'Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You've served ur time in hell.'

Credits: SpotboyE