Ekta Kapoor's biggest challenge on being quarantine

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Ekta Kapoor has made a name for herself in television shows, web shows, and films. She embraced motherhood through surrogacy and named her son Ravie Kapoor.

With the lock-down globally, everyone’s spending time with their family members. Similarly, Ekta is enjoying quarantine with her son Ravie. However, the successful lady is facing biggest challenge on being quarantine.

Well, in her latest Insta post, she mentioned on how it difficult to stop her little one from stepping out of home.

She mentioned, “So amma n I took turns on this man made jhoola for ravie! Both of us got a good arm workout ! Not posting my video as my quarantine look is not so pretty. On a serious note d toughest thing for me was to tell my outdoor child that he can’t go out! He is small but noticing a change! We all are! Stay safe, stay strong ! Himmate marda madade khuda!JAI MATA DI!”

Take a look!