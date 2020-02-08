News

Ekta Kapoor's next to star Aneri Vajani opposite Kunal Jaisingh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 10:57 AM

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani!

The two are coming together for a project. Yes, you read that right! 

According to the media reports, Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani have been roped in for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show, which will be aired on Colors. 

The upcoming show will mark their reunion. Previously, they were paired opposite each other in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2. 

Media reports further suggested that the show will be a family drama. In addition to Kunal and Aneri, it will also star Abhishek Verma in a pivotal role. 

Are you excited to watch the upcoming show? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

