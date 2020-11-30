Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie's reaction to her show 'Brahmarakhas 2' is unmissable

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor recently launched the second season of Brahmarakhas on Zee TV. It is titled Brahmarakshas 2: Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan and has managed to have us glued to our TV screens. Ekta, who has produced several other supernatural shows like 'Naagin' and 'Qayamat Ki Raat', took to social media to share an adorable video of her son Ravie watching his mommy's show 'Brahmarakshas 2'.

Also read SCOOP: Did Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee HELP ailing actress Divya Bhatnagar?

The little munchkin, who was busy watching the show, seemed quite excited. He even got little afraid while watching it.

Have a look.

Ekta welcomed her baby in 2019 via surrogacy. Earlier this year, the TV czarina hosted a grand bash for his first birthday.

Brahmarakhas 2 stars Pearl V Puri and Nikki Sharma in the lead roles. Interestingly, Chetan Hansraj is seen as the main antagonist.

Also read MTV Roadies Revolution: Abhimanyu Raghav and Akash Verma REFUSE to help Arushi Chawla for SURVIVAL BATTLE

Credits: ABP Live