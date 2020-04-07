Ekta Kaul looks adorable as she flaunts her baby bump in these pictures

MUMBAI: Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The duo sets major relationship goals.

The two are all set to begin the new chapter of their life. They are going to become parents. Ekta announced her pregnancy through a special post on her Instagram. The actress shared a picture of her with her husband holding her and shared the good news. Soon after, Sumeet also shared the news on his social media. As Ekta and Sumeet will be welcoming their baby soon, a day after the announcement, the couple took to social media to share adorable pictures of the actress flaunting her baby bump proudly and looks super cute.

On social media, Ekta shared some pictures featuring herself. In the post, the actress is clicked comforting her baby as she comfortably sits in a garden. Dressed in a lemons printed kaftan, Ekta’s picture holding and flaunting her baby bump is too special. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned them, “he most profound definition of art in human form is having a baby live in you....... @nikkiisharma.”

While the soon to be mommy shared pictures flaunting her baby bump, husband Sumeet Vyas also shared a picture of the actress lying down. As Sumeet clicked Ekta in her causal tee and pyjamas, he captioned the picture, “#sunshine in #quarantine.”

Check out the pictures here: