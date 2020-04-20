Ekta Kaul opens up on pregnancy in the times of quarantine

MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples. They recently revealed that their quarantine has become extra special with them learning about Ekta's pregnancy. The couple got hitched on 15 September 2018, after dating for a couple of years.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Ekta was asked if pregnancy in the times of quarantine is stressful and how is Sumeet helping her during this phase. Ekta revealed that she is enjoying the phase as much and Sumeet is helping her in every day possible.

The actress said, “Well, I am reading and listening and meditating a lot these days and it’s therapeutic. Sumeet is a great help. He’s doing all the work that needs a lot of standing since I can’t stand for long. My feet swell if I stand straight for 20 minutes. So, he makes sure I do a little and he handles the rest.

“Frankly speaking, I feel pregnancy in quarantine is not stressful. It’s a little exhausting but the household chores are keeping me active and moving throughout the day. I feel the most challenging part is yet to come once I deliver the baby because right now, I am sure that if I follow the basic hygiene and a healthy lifestyle, my baby is safe. But once the baby comes out then controlling things would be a little difficult,” added Ekta.

Credits: Pinkvilla