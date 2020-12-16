News

Ekta Methai shares her experience shooting for Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta

Currently, the lady is a part of Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta. Ekta was a part of the show two months ago, the actress has recently re-entered the show with a dramatic twist.

By ShachiTapiawala
16 Dec 2020 12:19 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ekta Methai is a talented artist.

While she has been seen in some television shows, Ekta is taking her career graph higher each passing day. Currently, the lady is a part of Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta. Ekta was a part of the show two months ago, the actress has recently re-entered the show with a dramatic twist.

In an exclusive conversation with Ekta, she shared, “It has been a wonderful experience shooting for Tujhse Hai Raabta. Sehban (Azim) and Reem (Shaikh) are wonderful co-actors, however, I am closer to Priya Shinde.

For the uninitiated, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Avni will be seen accusing Kalyani for hurting Mukku whereas she will be the one hurting Mukku. When Avni will complain to Malhar, he will tell Kalyani that he is now sure that she can’t stay in the house anymore. Furthermore, as the episodes proceed, Mukku will be seen in grave danger and Kalyani will be risking her life to save Mukku.

Latest