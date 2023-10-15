Ekta Saraiya: I never ever thought of acting but when this call from Balaji came my way, my parents told me to give it a shot

Ekta Saraiya

MUMBAI :Working towards fulfilling our ambition and dream is the most important aspect of our lives. While some take time to identify what they want to pursue, there are others who know about their hearts calling quite early. Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress Ekta Saraiya, talks about how and when she realised her love for acting.

“I have done my specialisation in hospitality administration management and since I love travelling, I wanted to get into the airline industry. But as they say “nothing goes as planned” and destiny had something else in store for me. I was a model in my college days and after I bagged the best female model in the All India College Fest - Mood Indigo, somehow my pictures reached Balaji Telefilms and they approached me to play the character of Mauli in their iconic show Kahiin Toh Hoga. There has been no looking back since then,” she says.

Joining the entertainment industry was absolutely unplanned. So Ekta just gave it a shot only to realise that she wants to do only this.

“I never ever thought of acting but when this call from Balaji came my way, my parents told me to give it a shot. It's been 18 years since then and I cannot think of anything else ever anymore than facing the camera and hearing the word -  'Action'! I really have been blessed when it comes to matters related to family, especially my parents as they have always been supportive with whatever decisions I have taken in life!! It has been 10 years since I got married and I have received the same kind of support from my in - laws and my husband as well,” she adds.

The pressure of society and competition is such that everyone wants to be at the top in their profession. “I am a happy and content soul! I did Kya Hua Tera Vaada in 2012 before I got married and then took up Daayan in 2017/18. Many professionals and casting directors assumed I had given up acting post marriage but that wasn't the case. I had been working constantly since 2006 and post marriage I wanted to enjoy the new innings of my life and hence I had taken a sabbatical. A few offers did come my way but I had decided that I'll take something up only if it is interesting enough and that is when Daayan happened. If I had been a part of the rat race and had succumbed to societal pressure this would not have been the scenario. Yes, there is definitely a lot of competition but if I take that unnecessary stress or pressure, I will end up being insecure which I am not. Moreover, my greatest competition is with myself. I always want to better my previous performances and adapt to playing different and challenging characters - that is the kind of pressure I want to take on myself,” she explains.


 

