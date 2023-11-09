Ekta Saraiya: As a society, we can do more to help individuals battling depression and other mental health issues than just posting messages on social media

MUMBAI: Covid has made us realise the importance of mental health. Unlike earlier times, people have now openly started to talk about issues of the mind, be it depression, anxiety and so on. Actor Ekta Saraiya, who will be seen as Jayati in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai talks about it.

“Mental Health is as important as physical health. I personally feel that it is a positive change in society that people are talking and giving it the kind of importance it always required. We may not understand or feel the emotions that a depressed soul goes through and hence it is important that those feelings are voiced out. I feel that we, as a society, can do much more to reach out and help individuals battling depression and other mental health issues than just posting messages on social media,” she says.

In the fast-pace of life and technology, no one is ready to slow down. “I personally enjoy it. If one knows how to strike a balance then it can be a smooth road to walk on! The fast-paced life keeps us busy mentally and physically, basically keeps us going! There are pros and cons of everything. Technology has really advanced but has divided the time we shared with our loved ones! It has made life easy but taken away a lot as well! So yes, striking a balance is important to deal with the fast pace of life and technological development,” she adds.

Which is the biggest goal you want to achieve? “I have started my own production house and we are in the process of developing concepts at the moment. My goal is to be an established TV/Film Producer. But most importantly, I do not want to let go of my passion in search of my goals and hence I want to travel the entire world and make memories,” she ends.









