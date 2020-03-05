Ekta Saraiya in Star Plus' Anupama!

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi who has entertains the audience with his shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is all geared up to launch another show for Star Plus.

The producer is all set for the Hindi remake of his popular Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte that was launched recently on Star Pravah. The Hindi version of it will be titled as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are the main leads in the show.

Actress Ekta Saraiya who is known for her performance in the show Daayan has also been roped in for the show. She will play the role of Sudhanshu’s sister in the show.

The show revolves around the journey of a mother who dons several hats and performs various duties.

