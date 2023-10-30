Elvish Yadav Joins Temptation Island India on JioCinema

Elvish Yadav Confirms Participation in Temptation Island India via Vlog
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 13:40
Elvish Yadav

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav, known for his entertaining content and witty charisma, has sent his fans into a frenzy with a recent revelation. Amidst all the recent buzz, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish confirmed his participation in an exciting announcement in one of his vlogs, revealing his upcoming role in Temptation Island India on JioCinema in his signature style.

Speaking about his participation, Elvish Yadav said, “I am very excited to be a part of Temptation Island India. I like how honest this show is. When you’re in a relationship, sometimes you need to be sure about how strong your connection is and if you can trust your partner. This show helps you do that, so you can see if your partner is really the right one for you. It’s like a clear way to figure out your relationship.”

Temptation Island India is all set to premiere on 3rd November on JioCinema. The Indian adaptation of one of the world’s biggest formats puts romantic relationships to the ultimate test where couples voluntarily separate and live on separate sides of a tropical paradise, while singles of the opposite gender tempt them to explore new connections. The Indian version also features the charismatic Karan Kundra as the host and the sensational Mouni Roy as the ‘Queen of Hearts'.

Elvish’s announcement has been a treat for his fans who have been asking to see more of him. While more details are awaited, it’s going to be interesting to watch how he handles things on Temptation Island!

Produced by Banijay Asia, 'Temptation Island India,' presented by Too Yumm and powered by Paytm, will be streaming for free on JioCinema starting from November 3rd at 8 PM!

Temptation island India JioCinema Bigg Boss OTT Elvish Yadav
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 13:40

