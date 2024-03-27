Elvish Yadav takes a dig at 'Bigg Boss' show post Muanwar Faruqui's arrest says, 'After winning Bigg Boss everyone's bad time starts'

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav and Muanwar Faruqui are of the most famous and loved personalities of the entertainment business.

Elvish Yadav is a Youtuber and he was a part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the winner of the show and post that his fan following and stardom has rose to another level.

On the other hand, Muanwar Faruqui is an ace stand up comedian who rose to fame with his participation in two reality shows where he emerged as the winner of the show which is "Lock Upp Season 1" and "Bigg Boss Season 17"

The one thing that is common between the two is that they have always been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Elvish was arrested in the Snake Vyom case and then released on bail, then his two viral videos where he was seen hitting a person in a restaurant and then YouTuber Maxterm for which he came and gave a clarification also.

On the other hand, Munawar was in the headlines for his multiple affairs that was revealed on Bigg Boss Season 17 and then just yesterday he was arrested as a hookah place was raided and then released on bail.

Now owing to these events post winning the show Elvish took on to social media and took a dig at Bigg Boss show where he said " Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya"

Well, it seems like he is trying to say that whoever wins Bigg Boss their bad times start as both have been winners and are only in the news for wrong reasons.

