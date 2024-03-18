Elvish Yadav talks about the fight with Maxtern

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild–card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non–wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

Recently, for a brief period, he hosted the reality show “Temptation Island India Season 1” along with his co–contestant and friend Abhishek Malhan.

The Bigg Boss OTT winner was in the news for all the wrong reasons where he was accused of hitting YouTuber "Maxterm" and how the video went viral and he came out and defended himself by saying that "Maxterm" had said that he will burn down his family and hence he hit him.

Recently, while interacting with the media when he was asked to talk about the fight the YouTuber said that "This is not the right time to speak very soon I will speak about it and will give you the details but for now let's concentrate on the other good things"

Well, there is no doubt that due to these controversies surrounding him he has been trending all over.

