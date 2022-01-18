Embarrassing! Bharti Singh pulls Parineeti’s leg as Karan Johar turns the actress’ matchmaker

MUMBAI: In a promo of the upcoming show ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’, Karan Johar turns Parineeti Chopra’s matchmaker. Karan was heard saying that he is lucky for the couples and also said that earlier he has made many matches. Now it is Parineeti Chopra’s in his list.

“I am very lucky for couples. I have successfully done matchmaking,” Karan is heard saying in the video. When Parineeti questioned Karan that why didn’t he set her up, the director said she is next on his list. “Tumhara bhi issi saal hojayega pakka,” he replies.

Meanwhile, host Bharti Singh jumped on the opportunity and asked Parineeti what she thinks about one of the contestants on the show leaving Parineeti embarrassed. But the leg-pulling didn’t stop there when one contestant left Karan Johar mighty impressed.

He even got a stamp of approval from the filmmaker. And what followed was light yet awkward conversation as the contestant expressed to Parineeti that he wants to ‘establish’ a connection with the actor. “Yeh toh kabse wait kar rahi hai connection establish karne ka” (She is waiting since a long time to establish a connection with someone), Karan is heard telling the contestant.

The contestant said Parineeti will be co-judging the talent reality show Hunarbaaz – Desh ki Shaan with filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. The show marks her television debut. Talking about the show, Parineeti had earlier stated, “I’m most comfortable on stage with a live audience, and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit.”

