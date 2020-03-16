EMOTIONAL! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda leaves viewers TEARY-EYED with the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
The doctor reveals that Abhimanyu's nerve is completely damaged and he will not be able to do surgeries anymore. This leaves Abhi shattered and he falls on the stretcher, while on the other hand, even Akshara falls and this makes her tense for Abhimanyu.
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.
Abhimanyu has hidden his condition from Akshara to prevent her from fussing over him as Akshara decides to focus on her dreams finally. Abhimanyu later realizes that his injury is more serious than he thought. He learns that the chances of recovery are pretty low. He distances himself from Akshara and makes her hate him without telling her the real problem. Manjiri notices Abhimnayu being unnecessarily aggressively with Akshara and condemns his actions.
Fans are in awe of Harshad's performance while he portrayed the emotional outburst with such finesse. Check out their reactions:
A MEGAHIT scene for a SUPERNOVA Performer— ALsHaYmA (@alshaiema) July 20, 2022
The phenomena HARSHAD CHOPDA..
Abhi anguish &torment,the despair,the breakdown
His ability to make you cry buckets as if happened to a dear close one
SPEECHLESS INFRONT OF YOUR TALENTS LEVELING UP#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/ZZM6ejn0n2
Abhi imagining that he'll never being able to perform surgery....This scene actually hurted— aditi (@raanjhanaax) July 20, 2022
Also this man act through his eyes and there's no lie innit!#harshadchopda #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/w6ULAg6vbb
The heartbreak, HIS reality. It finally hit Abhi. #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/i3tpFAnQXa— Shifali (@shifaaaliii) July 20, 2022
His whole world just shattered into pieces.— _anjalibhandari (@anjlibhandari) July 20, 2022
HARSHAD CHOPDA
THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE#Harshadchopda #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Su0ELMt2vH
The episode belonged to him and him only and the way it’s all in his eyes— . (@tererang___) July 20, 2022
The power Harshad Chopda holds>>>#harshadchopda #abhimanyubirla #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Ptrv7OhldJ
Such heartbreaking scene..— ʜᴀʀꜱʜᴀᴅ_ᴄʜᴏᴘᴅᴀ_ꜰc (@hchopda_fc) July 20, 2022
Hc u nailed it man rula dia yar wat a powerful act it was..Hence proof y ur best & Ur d best no one can match ur level performanin the way u protrayed d emotions thrw ur eye's was mind blowin.#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/RtdFmWZeD9
HC the actor is a work of art. He was mind blowing as someone who was just told that his first true love is no more a possibility for him. The tears; the helplessness; the cradling of surgery tools in a fetal position. He deserves a standing ovation. #HarshadChopda #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/RbxOFnsmDW— Shifali (@shifaaaliii) July 20, 2022
Harshad Chopda the Damn actor you are— Mimi (@Mimiroy47804705) July 20, 2022
No one can beat Harshad Chopda's acting in this scene!!
The confidence with which he delivered his lines,with the perfect range of emotions,voice modulation & posture.
No one I repeat no one match him.#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/ZU0vcDbrfH
He nailed it as usual— Early Bird (@earlybird32_) July 20, 2022
One can't help but cry with him
HARSHAD CHOPDA The Actor >>>>>>>#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/KKlQQMKsbV
what was d emotional attack— Swati (@Swatixy) July 20, 2022
Abhi.
The way he was looking like a lost child .these expressions..from the lost ones to feeling proud of his surgeon self to getting shocked seeing himself to breaking down
The range of expresions manhats off to #HarshadChopda#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/8IrMfOt593
Aarohi is not able to take the setback in her medical career and she is taking out her anger on the Goenkas for always being supportive of Akshara while blaming her for everything. She will tag Kairav as a ‘Sautela Bhai’ due to his inability to understand her feelings and this will hurt Kairav as he has loved both Aarohi and Akshara equally. She will soon want to punish her entire family for her medical career is in shambles.
