EMOTIONAL! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda leaves viewers TEARY-EYED with the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu has hidden his condition from Akshara to prevent her from fussing over him as Akshara decides to focus on her dreams finally. Abhimanyu later realizes that his injury is more serious than he thought. He learns that the chances of recovery are pretty low. He distances himself from Akshara and makes her hate him without telling her the real problem. Manjiri notices Abhimnayu being unnecessarily aggressively with Akshara and condemns his actions.

Fans are in awe of Harshad's performance while he portrayed the emotional outburst with such finesse. Check out their reactions:

A MEGAHIT scene for a SUPERNOVA Performer



The phenomena HARSHAD CHOPDA..

Abhi anguish &torment,the despair,the breakdown



His ability to make you cry buckets as if happened to a dear close one



SPEECHLESS INFRONT OF YOUR TALENTS LEVELING UP#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/ZZM6ejn0n2 — ALsHaYmA (@alshaiema) July 20, 2022

Abhi imagining that he'll never being able to perform surgery....This scene actually hurted

Also this man act through his eyes and there's no lie innit!#harshadchopda #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/w6ULAg6vbb — aditi (@raanjhanaax) July 20, 2022

His whole world just shattered into pieces.



HARSHAD CHOPDA

THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE#Harshadchopda #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Su0ELMt2vH — _anjalibhandari (@anjlibhandari) July 20, 2022

The episode belonged to him and him only and the way it’s all in his eyes



The power Harshad Chopda holds>>>#harshadchopda #abhimanyubirla #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Ptrv7OhldJ — . (@tererang___) July 20, 2022

Such heartbreaking scene..



Hc u nailed it man rula dia yar wat a powerful act it was..Hence proof y ur best & Ur d best no one can match ur level performanin the way u protrayed d emotions thrw ur eye's was mind blowin.#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/RtdFmWZeD9 — ʜᴀʀꜱʜᴀᴅ_ᴄʜᴏᴘᴅᴀ_ꜰc (@hchopda_fc) July 20, 2022

HC the actor is a work of art. He was mind blowing as someone who was just told that his first true love is no more a possibility for him. The tears; the helplessness; the cradling of surgery tools in a fetal position. He deserves a standing ovation. #HarshadChopda #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/RbxOFnsmDW — Shifali (@shifaaaliii) July 20, 2022

Harshad Chopda the Damn actor you are

No one can beat Harshad Chopda's acting in this scene!!

The confidence with which he delivered his lines,with the perfect range of emotions,voice modulation & posture.

No one I repeat no one match him.#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/ZU0vcDbrfH — Mimi (@Mimiroy47804705) July 20, 2022

He nailed it as usual

One can't help but cry with him

HARSHAD CHOPDA The Actor >>>>>>>#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/KKlQQMKsbV — Early Bird (@earlybird32_) July 20, 2022

what was d emotional attack

Abhi.

The way he was looking like a lost child .these expressions..from the lost ones to feeling proud of his surgeon self to getting shocked seeing himself to breaking down



The range of expresions manhats off to #HarshadChopda#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/8IrMfOt593 — Swati (@Swatixy) July 20, 2022

Aarohi is not able to take the setback in her medical career and she is taking out her anger on the Goenkas for always being supportive of Akshara while blaming her for everything. She will tag Kairav as a ‘Sautela Bhai’ due to his inability to understand her feelings and this will hurt Kairav as he has loved both Aarohi and Akshara equally. She will soon want to punish her entire family for her medical career is in shambles.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.