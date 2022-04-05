Emotional! Anupamaa’s mother’s advice to keep Anuj above everyone has left the fans speechless, see reactions

MUMBAI: Ahead of the big shaadi, Anupamaa is living her life in the best possible way. While there are hurdles in the form of Baa and Vanraj, she is trying to enjoy the good in her life. In a recent episode, Anupamaa's mother decides to spend a night with her daughter.

This is after 27 years that she has got time to spend with her mom. They had a heartfelt conversation in which her mother adviced her to keep Anuj above everyone else. She stated that she should concentrate on her husband's happiness and live her life the way she wants. This mother-to-daughter conversation has left all the MaAn fans very impressed and emotional.

“I feel I am going to cry tomorrow watching this mother daughter share an emotional heartwarming moment #Anupamaa,” a user wrote.

“This mother daughter moment “Will love to see more about them. #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa”, wrote another user. While the third user wrote, “PRECIOUS It's First Time Her Mother Stay In Night At Her Daughter's Sasural now it's Not Her Sasural but ”.

“this conversation was so much needed, especially from a mother to her daughter. it's really gonna play an important factor in shaping MaAn's married life, commented another user.

Credit: BollywoodLife



