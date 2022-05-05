Emotional! Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli remembers her brother on his death anniversary

Nikki Tamboli lost her brother last year due to covid 19
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 14:43
MUMBAI: Model and actress, Nikki Tamboli rose to fame for her stay on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The gorgeous actress had bagged the title of the second runner-up in the reality show. Later, she appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Apart from being an internet sensation and a stunning actress, she is also a doting daughter and was a loving sister to her late brother.

In 2021, Nikki's brother, Jatin Tamboli succumbed to death because of COVID-19. On May 4, 2022, Nikki Tamboli's brother's demise marked one year, and the doting sister took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her late brother walking up and down their balcony. Nikki penned an emotional note explaining how hard it has been without her brother.

"The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, Little bro! 1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you. A year doesn't seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it's still as painful as the first day."

Nikki further wrote that a family could never get over losing their child. She even mentioned how a family lives with the pain for the rest of their lives. Saying goodbye to her brother, she ended the note that can be read as:

"No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I'll never get to hug you again. Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I'm letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here,” her note concluded.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

Bigg Boss 14 Nikki Tamboli
