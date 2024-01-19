Emotional! Bigg Boss 8’s Karishma Tanna has THIS to say about Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17 “This is not her…”

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved and successful actresses of television.She has been around in the industry for more than two decades and with a lot of hard work and dedication she has made a name for herself. The actress debuted in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and has been part of shows like Kahi To Milenge, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai etc. She recently surprised everyone with her performance in Scoop.

Currently everyone is talking about Bigg Boss 17 that is soon going to see its conclusion and one contestant out out Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Arun Kumar, Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra will be picking up the trophy on 28th January.

Karishma, who herself has been part of Bigg Boss 8 has now empathized with her friend Ankita Lokhande as the latter is going through a rollercoaster of emotions concerning mostly her marriage to Vicky Jain.

She put up a clip of Ankita breaking down and captioned it, “I just happened to watch 5 mins of Bigg Boss coz mom was watching. My first time watch of this season. But I can feel @lokhandeankita who happens to be my friend is going through a lot in the house. I feel every relationship goes through some ups and downs in life. But clearly after seeing her breakdown, this is not her. The girl I know is bubbly. Happy go lucky and a fun girl. More Power to you girl. Come out winning #biggboss.”

Check out her story here;

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in ‘Scoop’ directed byHansal Mehta, the OTT series is based on journalist Jigna Vora’s bestseller Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Jigna was recently seen on Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant but got evicted.

