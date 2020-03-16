Emotional! Charu Asopa shares a cryptic post amid separation from husband Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa is a television actress and has worked with popular shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and many others

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa is one of the popular actresses in the telly industry. The actress recently came to the limelight due to her divorce case with Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen. The couple who tied the knot in 2019 now headed for divorce. Amidst their divorce situation, Charu has shared a post with cryptic captions.

In the post shared by the actress, Mere Angne Mein actress is looking fabulous in a short and flared red coloured dress. She has paired it with golden heels and a sling bag. Her hair is lightly curled and has sported golden drop earrings. She has sported red lipstick and the makeup is flawless. The actress shared in the captions, “Stay strong, make them wonder how you’re are still smiling #redlipstickday”

Earlier, Charu had revealed about giving enough chances to her husband Rajeev, and she wishes for an amicable divorce now. Charu also mentioned that she had to leave work because Rajeev would not approve of it and that he is ‘never available’ for his family.

On the professional front, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

Credit: Pinkvilla

