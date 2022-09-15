EMOTIONAL! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan leaves Imlie co-star Sumbul Toqueer TEARY-EYED; here's why

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a well-known name due to her portrayal as Imlie on Star Plus’ Imlie. At such a young age, the actress who played the show's titular character gained fame.

Sumbul, one of the newest bahus on small screens, has not only proven her acting ability but also totally embodied her role. Likewise, Fahmaan Khan is capturing people's hearts with his outstanding performance.

The show is now all set for a leap and a few cast members won’t be a part of the show post the leap, one of them being Fahman Khan. He recently wrapped up his shoot for the show and fans have been expressing their sadness about not being able to watch the chemistry of Imlie and Aryan on–screen.

The audience has enjoyed seeing Fahmaan and Sumbul's on-screen romance. The close bond that Sumbul and Fahmaan have developed while working on Imlie is known to us all.

In reality, there are a lot of rumours that Sumbul and Fahmaan are seeing each other. Despite neither of them has officially announced anything as of yet, the viewers seem to enjoy their off-screen camaraderie.

After wrapping up the shoot, Fahmaan has recently shared a heartfelt message dedicated to Imlie. He has expressed his feelings in a very poetic way which has left people especially Sumbul Touqeer emotional.

Fahmaan said that how Aryan and Imlie filled each other’s lives with light. He feels that their journey was short lived and maybe it would have been better if they got more time. He says that he knew that it would come to an end one day but if there would have been more time, maybe he would have felt better.

Check out the post here:

This is how Fahmaan said goodbye to his character Aryan and Imlie. People seem to think it's a message from Aryan to Imlie or from Fahmaan to Sumbul.

Sumbul was left in tears after reading this and even commented on the post.

Check out her comments here:

The audience is sure going to miss one of their favourite on-screen couples and watching their amazing chemistry. The audience is also excited for the new plot and characters.

