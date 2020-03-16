EMOTIONAL! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer finds a mother in these two co-stars

Jyoti hits the nurse and rushes to kill Madhav with an empty injection. She feels that she has succeeded in killing Madhav but the truth is that it was Imlie under that blanket. How will Imlie expose Jyoti now? 

 

Sumbul

MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

In the upcoming face-off of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Imlie aka Sumbul opens up about how lonely she has felt all these years without her mother, and with the show, she has found two mothers in Neela and Narmada. Everyone on the set gets emotional listening to her beautiful words for Neela and Narmada, and Neetu then asks her to never say that she doesn't have a mom, she is always going to be there for her.

Check out the emotional moment: 

 

 

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, the security comes running to see Harry and he reveals that they have been searching for him, Jyoti is finally out of danger. Imlie questions Harry but he refuses to answer. This makes her realise that Jyoti is the culprit. Harry tries to attack her but fails as the security guard comes to escort Imlie. On the other hand, Jyoti hits the nurse and rushes to kill Madhav with an empty injection. She feels that she has succeeded in killing Madhav but the truth is that it was Imlie under that blanket. How will Imlie expose Jyoti now?

Aryan misunderstands Sundar and Arpita for Imlie and Madhav. He follows them, and Arpita lies to him that Imlie took Madhav to the hospital. Aryan rushes to the hospital and sees Imlie's chappal near the morgue. How did Imlie reach there inside the cabinet? Did Jyoti try to kill her again?

