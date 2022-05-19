Emotional! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Abhinav Shukla gets emotional on his grandpa’s sad demise; gets inspiration

MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla is one of the most talented and celebrated celebrities from the telly town. His stint from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and from Bigg Boss 14 is still remembered by all but today he is quite emotional as he is missing his beloved grandpa (Nana) post his demise. However it is not revealed when his sad incident took place.

He wrote on social media regarding the demise and also revealed about what inspiration he received from his nana. He wrote the post as, “My Nanaji passed away in sleep! At 93 he had no ailment. Till 70’s he used to walk 10-40 kms each day! Woke up at 4am daily! Had no vices! Never took a medicine or supplement .Never complained about anything. An inspiration to cherish for lifetime!

Have a look at the screenshot!

In his post, many fans along with celebrity Tehseen Poonawalla commented on the same.

Talking about Abhinav Shukla, he is an Indian model and actor. He is well known for his works in Hindi fiction TV shows and feature films; he also participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Well Abhinav may god give your family strength and more power to you.

