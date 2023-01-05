Emotional! Neil Bhatt shares an emotional farewell post for his wife Aishwarya Sharma as she quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The news of Aishwarya Sharma quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is creating a lot of buzz. The actress is said to be wanting to explore her career more. Now, Neil Bhatt shares an emotional Instagram post, expressing how much he going to miss working with his wife on the same set.
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television

It’s among the top two shows when it comes to the TRP ratings and the audience love to see the story between Virat, Pakhi, Sai and Satya.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma first met on this show and fell in love and today they are a happy married couple.

They are considered as one of the power couples of television and the couple has a huge fan following.

The fans love their pair and their scenes in the serial though they are not romantically involved the audience got to see their chemistry and love in the reality show “Ravivaar with Star Parivaar”, where the couple spoke about their love story and how together they have seen ups and downs together which has strengthened the bond.

 

Now, Neil Bhatt shares an emotional Instagram post, expressing how much he going to miss working with his wife on the same set. Have a look at the post

He shares the first selfie the two took on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He expresses about how they were unaware of what the future held for them at that point of time. Neil wishes Aishwarya all the best for the future, referring to her as his 'lifetime subscription of fun, laughter and love'.

How do you feel about Aishwarya Sharma quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

