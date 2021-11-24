Emotional! Nikki Tamboli pens down an EMOTIONAL note to wish her late brother on his birthday

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli wrote a heartfelt and emotional note for her late brother Jatin Tamboli on his birthday (November 24). The Bigg Boss fame remembered him and shared a childhood picture of them together.

Nikki’s note read, “It’s your birthday brother. Last year I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I prayed to God for letting go of your pain so next year on your birthday I can show you the beautiful world. This year I am out but God took you away from the world. God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you.”

Nikki and her parents’ lives turned upside down when they lost Jatin to Covid-19 complications. He was 29-year-old and was fighting several health ailments alongside for many years. After his demise, Nikki had written about her brother’s health complications, “He was surviving on one lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and covid in the hospital. He also got pneumonia...” He passed away in May.

The actress went through a difficult period as soon after her brother’s demise, she had to fly to Cape Town for two days to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Nikki has been unable to cope up with her brother's loss.

Credit: ETimes