Emotional! Rannvijay Singha’s exit from Roadies left Neha Dhupia heartbroken

MUMBAI: After winning the first Roadies 18 years back, Rannvijay Singha has been associated with the show in various capacities. Now, the show and Rannvijay are synonyms with each other. However, Rannvijay has announced that he will be quitting the show with Sonu Sood stepping in as the new host. Recently, indianexpress.com spoke to Neha Dhupia, who expressed that the news that Rannvijay wouldn’t be a part of Roadies anymore broke her heart. At the same time, she said that Sonu Sood is a perfect fit to fill in Rannvijay’s shoes.

Also Read: ust Read! This is what Rannvijay Singha has to say about not doing Roadies

“It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards,” Neha told indianexpress.com. Neha has been a part of the show since 2016. However, she refused to comment if she will continue to be one of the mentors on the show.

Also Read: Must Read! This is what Rannvijay Singha has to say about not doing Roadies

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is excited to be on board for the 18th season of Roadies, titled MTV Roadies’ Expedition To South Africa.

Credit: The Indian Express