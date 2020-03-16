Emotional! Shamita Shetty pens down a cryptic post amid breakup with Raqesh Bapat

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss. In the house, she made some wonderful friends and fell in love with Raqesh Bapat. After dating for a few months, Shamita and Raqesh announced their breakup yesterday on 26th July on their respective social media handles.

Today, Shamita took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a picture. In the caption, Shamita wrote, "She s both hellfire and holy water , the flavour you taste depends on how you treat her". Shamita and Raqesh's break-up has left Shara fans heartbroken and disappointed. The duo were one of the most adored pairs and received immense love from fans.

Shamita had penned a note where she revealed that she and Raqesh have parted ways. She wrote, "I think it's imp to make this clear. Raqesh n I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who ve given us so much love n support. Do continue to shower us with ur love as individuals too Heres to positivity and newer horizons A Love and gratitude to you all."

Recently Shamita and Raqesh's new photo got viral where Raqesh adorably kisses Shamita. Unfortunately, the sequence is from their upcoming music video that the two have dedicated to the 'Shara' fandom.

Credit: Pinkvilla