Emotional! Shehnaaz Gill’s THIS gesture while signing an autograph for a fan will melt your heart

MUMBAI: All eyes on Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz never fails to grab the limelight and now she seems to win the internet with her gesture where video writing Sidharth Shukla's name 'Sid' while signing an autograph is going viral.

The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons pic.twitter.com/GHnnmP61C7 — Tina (@TinaAhuja12) June 28, 2022

It seems recently a SidNaaz fan met her and asked for an autograph. The actress wrote Sid above while Naaz below rather than SidNaaz together. A fan decoded the same in a tweet.

The Honsla Rakh actress met Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13 a couple of years ago. She eventually fell in love with him. They were linked together as well. SidNaaz is one of the biggest ship names in the country. However, Sidharth Shukla's untimely death in September last year, left Shehnaaz Gill devastated.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill had walked for bridal couture at a fashion week. Shehnaaz's happy and gorgeous bridal avatar won the hearts of fans. The actress has turned workaholic and while her parents are proud of her achievements

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in a prominent role in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal.

