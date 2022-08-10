Emotional! Smriti Irani gets teary eyed as she talks about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, says “I had told him Apne aap ko maar mat dena…”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 12:22
Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI :Television actress turned politician Smriti Irani has captured the hearts of millions with her performance in the TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and many others. She has a massive fan following who keep a track of all her interesting posts every now and then. She has become one of the most influential and well known women of India.

Now, the late Sushant Singh Rajput also began his acting journey with TV. The actor had a good rapport with Smriti Irani. The latter got emotional talking to a news portal about the Kedarnath actor and said, “The day Sushant passed away, I was on VC. I remember I have seen these kids in the same studio work. I have seen them grow. I had even invited Sushant to IFFI's panel with Shekhar Kapur. I couldn't talk to him at that time. When the VC was on, I got this news and I got numb. I felt that "At least once he should have called." I had once told him, "Apne aap ko maar mat dena kabhi" and then I got scared for Amit (Amit Sadh). I called Amit as I knew he would do something and we had a conversation about Sushant.”

Speaking of Amit, Smriti said, “I called Amit to speak to him, I have known him since he was a guard in South extension. He was too young when his father passed away and he actually went missing for a few days. I was constantly calling him and he said, "Main jaa raha hu". I was in Delhi, but I used to call him and talk to him to divert his mind.”

Smriti also mentions an actor who thought of calling her after 17 years to share something disturbing that was going on in her life, “I wouldn't name the actor, but she called me once after 17 years in the morning at 5:30 am to share about something she was going through. She could do that because she knew that she could call me and talk to me. I will be there for her and support her emotionally. I believe it is an achievement for a person to be considered as their confidante.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 12:22

