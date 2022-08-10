Emotional! Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s fiance Jay Gandhi shares a heart wrenching post for the late actress

MUMBAI:The country woke up to the news recently of actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay or popularly known as Jasmine from TV sitcom Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai passing away tragically in a road accident. This is the second death in two days after Aditya Singh Rajput was discovered dead a couple days back. Vaibhavi was in a road accident and was traveling with her fiancé Jay. The vehicle went out of control at a steep turn as per reports.

Also Read-Sad Demise! Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies; Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly among others mourn the loss

Vaibhavi’s fiance Jay Gandhi has now penned a heartfelt post for Vaibhavi remembering her. Sharing a throwback picture with her on his social media page, he wrote, “I only miss you every minute of every day. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever.

Gone too soon RIP my Gundi, I love you.”

Fans poured in their love for the heart wrenching message. One wrote, “Thank you for making her so happy”, another wrote, “Ir-replaceable She is for u and us”, One commented, “Extremely Sorry for your loss bhai Om Shanti”, another wrote, “Om Shanti ....Still can't believe”

Also Read-R.I.P! Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 2 Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a Car Accident, Producer J.D Matheja offers condolences!

Vaibhavi’s co-stars from the Sarabhai family; Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly and show producer Jamnadas Majethia have reacted strongly to the same and expressed their grief.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Latestly