Emotional! Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s fiance Jay Gandhi shares a heart wrenching post for the late actress

Vaibhavi’s fiance Jay Gandhi has now penned a heartfelt post for Vaibhavi remembering her.
Vaibhavi

MUMBAI:The country woke up to the news recently of actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay or popularly known as Jasmine from TV sitcom Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai passing away tragically in a road accident. This is the second death in two days after Aditya Singh Rajput was discovered dead a couple days back. Vaibhavi was in a road accident and was traveling with her fiancé Jay. The vehicle went out of control at a steep turn as per reports. 

Vaibhavi’s fiance Jay Gandhi has now penned a heartfelt post for Vaibhavi remembering her. Sharing a throwback picture with her on his social media page, he wrote, “I only miss you every minute of every day. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever.

Gone too soon RIP my Gundi, I love you.”

Fans poured in their love for the heart wrenching message. One wrote, “Thank you for making her so happy”, another wrote, “Ir-replaceable She is for u and us”, One commented, “Extremely Sorry for your loss bhai Om Shanti”, another wrote, “Om Shanti ....Still can't believe”

Vaibhavi’s co-stars from the Sarabhai family; Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly and show producer Jamnadas Majethia have reacted strongly to the same and expressed their grief. 

