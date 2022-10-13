Emotional!SidNaz fans pens an emotional note to the late Sidharth Shukla on meeting Shehnaaz, says, “unki ankhon mein honesty hai”

MUMBAI: TV actor Sidharth Shukla became a household name with his performances in TV shows but gained even more popularity with his stint on Bigg Boss. His equation with Shehnaaz Gill was something else. Viewers loved watching them together. They could see how crazy they were for each other but neither ever accepted or denied loving the other.

Sadly that question will never be answered from Sidharth’s side since he passed away unexpectedly due to a cardiac arrest, leaving his millions of fans and followers in shock.

Shehnaaz however has kept his memory alive by talking about him on TV and even paying him a tribute through a song. SidNaz fans even today talk about them as if he were still among us.

One of their fans got us emotional when he took to twitter to write an emotional message after meeting Gill in person. He wrote, “@sidharth_shukla you were so right when u said unki ankhon mein honesty hai And i saw that up close today when she was in front of me and i could look into her eyes… #SidNaaz anyone who has met her in person will have definitely experienced this… #ShehnaazGill.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz is said to be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisika Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

