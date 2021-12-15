Engineer turned actor Manan Joshi open upon his journey to fame

MUMBAI: There is a great demand for engineers in our country and it is amongst the most popular professions. Many Bollywood & TV Actors are Engineers. Engineers are the most versatile in the human species. Although Engineering itself is a technical degree, you can find them in every other profession. From civil services to banking, Engineers are everywhere. You might be astonished to know how Engineers have dominated the entertainment industry as well. Well, we have one more TV actor who holds an Engineering Degree. He is none other than young dashing lad Manan Joshi who will be soon seen in the upcoming TV show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

He dared to make the valiant leap that most people would pass on. Did you know before being in the acting business, actor Manan Joshi was ruling the world of engineering? He has a diploma, plus a degree in Mechanical Engineering! The young actor is a man of many talents and honestly, playing the lead of a show like ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ is just what an actor dreams of.

Actor Manan Joshi says, “I always loved to act and perform. And this all started during the auspicious festival of Navratri. I being a Gujarati had gone to play garba with friends. A Casting Director spotted me playing garba and asked me to give auditions for an ad. The auditions resulted in my selection and there was no looking back from thereon. As an engineer, I was doing everything that I want but acting is something I truly love to do. I am not really a corporate guy and love to express myself to the fullest. Performing gives me an opportunity to experience a lot of cultures, come across new people and it has been an instrumental part of my career. The one thing that I love about this industry is that it's evolving at a very rapid pace. The content that is being put to the fore is extremely relatable. Just like our show. The industry is thriving to put out quality content and I am really thrilled about having the privilege to be a part of it at such a time. To see myself become a part of it, completely out of nowhere, being a total outsider, and to now consider the fraternity as a family, considering how welcoming it has been, is honestly what is exciting to me really.”

He further adds, “My family strongly believes that education plays a vital role and hence I took up engineering. My family was my biggest support and by God’s grace, I feel privileged to now embark on a new journey with my upcoming show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’.”

Cozy up with your family this winter season and watch ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’, brought to you by ‘Star Plus’!