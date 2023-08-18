English Vinglish child actress Navika Kotia to mark her debut as the lead in Zee TV’s family drama Kyunki …Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

MUMBAI : Having narrated stories that have resonated beautifully with Indian audiences over the last three decades, Zee TV is all set to present viewers with yet another thought-provoking fiction offering – Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. The story takes viewers to Gujarat where amidst a vibrant Navratri celebration, a storm begins to brew within the Rajgaur family of Surat when the youngest bahu - Hetal seeks separation, challenging the traditional role of a bahu. This unexpected turn of events leaves Ambika, the eldest bahu and the matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty devastated as it has been her top-most priority to keep the family together. With an intense desire to disprove her sister-in-law Hetal’s belief that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’, Ambika, in a landmark decision, adopts little Kesar, a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage and vows to raise her - not as a beti but as a bahu. 

Actress Navika Kotia will be seen essaying the role of Kesar, who grows up to be an affable girl. She is ambitious but knows how to balance her own dreams along with the dreams of her family. She has a ‘never give up’ attitude as she believes ‘ya toh jeet loge ya toh seekh loge’. It was her destiny that she came into Ambika’s life and her unwavering dedication to Ambika is a true 'samarpan,' demonstrating her wholehearted commitment to a mother figure who will raise her to be her future bahu, so that she keeps their family together.

Navika said, “I am thrilled to have bagged my first lead role as Kesar that too in such a progressive show- ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’. My character Kesar is someone who knows how to balance her life when it comes to family and career. I strongly identify with her "never-give-up" attitude as it mirrors my own approach to life. Once I learned about the script and character details, I realized that this was precisely what I have been looking for. The script is truly engaging, and the cast and crew are very talented. I am very excited to embark on this epic journey, and I truly feel blessed to be a part of such an ensemble cast.”

Well, while Navika is excited to mark her debut as a lead actor, it will be interesting for viewers to witness the journey that follows.

To know more, stay tuned as Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, is all set to premiere from 18th September, only on Zee TV!

