ENTERTAINING: Checkout the actors who have REFUSED to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show despite SEVERAL INVITATIONS!

MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved stars on Indian television.

The man started off as a common man and soon shot to immense fame with his hardwork and dedication. While there are many celebrities who cross platforms and grace his show to promote their projects and leave the sets with ribtickling laughter given that he is a good comedian, there are certain celebrities who have refused to be a part of the show.

Today, let us take a look at those names…

We best know him as Shaktiman! Actor Mukesh Khanna refuses to be a part of the Mahabharat reunion on the show. According to media reports, he claims that the show is ridiculous and vulgar.

MS Dhoni turned down Tha Kapil Sharma Show owing to his busy schedule

Sachin Tendulkar turned down an offer to be a part of the Kapil Sharma Show to promote his biopic but he had a busy schedule

Known as the perfectionist, actor Aamir Khan is known for shooting one film a year. He refused to be a part of the show as he does not believe in promoting his films.

Superstar of the south Rajnikanth has refused to appear on the show despite receiving several invitations

As graceful as singer Lata Mangeshkar is, she politely declined the offer when she was approached to be a part of the Kapil Sharma Show.

As graceful as singer Lata Mangeshkar is, she politely declined the offer when she was approached to be a part of the Kapil Sharma Show.