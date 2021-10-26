ENTERTAINING: Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty set the stage on fire in The Big Picture hosted by Ranveer Singh!

MUMBAI: With the start of Bigg Boss 15, Ranveer Singh graced the show to promote his project, The Big Picture, a new and fun quiz show, which has him as the host.

The show received an overwhelming response, and viewers praised Ranveer's ability to question the contestants. Actress Katrina Kaif and director-host Rohit Shetty will make an appearance on the sets of The Big Picture for promoting their upcoming film and fans are ecstatic to see the three of them together.

Recently, the makers put up a promo and the video opened with Katrina telling Ranveer that after this film, he should do a movie with a female cop. The duo left everyone in splits as Ranveer in Marathi said “Bhau Je Mala Mahit Nai Te Sanga” (Tell me what I don’t know).

Fans are adoring Ranveer's quizmaster persona, and the episodes aired over the weekend received a lot of overwhelmed responses.. With celebrities like Katrina and Rohit appearing on the show, fans' eagerness is growing.

CREDIT: TOI