ENTERTAINING: Saif Ali Khan gives a HILARIOUS RESPONSE on being asked about taking up work back to back in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Bunty aur Babli 2 cast, that is, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be seen in the Kapil Sharma show this weekend.

Saif recently appeared at TKSS to promote his film Bhoot Police along with her co-stars Jacquline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

The promo starts with Kapil Sharma telling the audience, “Saif sir ka ye saal main ye teesra project hai. Pehle Tandav kiya, phir Bhoot Police…abhi Bunty Aur Babli 2.” The host then asks Saif Ali Khan, “Sir aap lagatar kaam kar rahe hai, aap workaholic hai ya family bad jaane ka pressure aap par bhi hai?”

Replying to Kapil Sharma, Saif Ali Khan said, “Nahi family bad jaane ka pressure nahi, mujhe is baat ka darr hain…agar main ghar baitha rahu to shayad aur bachhe ho jayenge,” leaving the audiences in splits.

Sharing the promo of the show, Sony TV captioned it, “@KapilSharmaK9 ke ghar aa rahi hai #BuntyAurBubli2 ki jodi, jo hasa hasa ke aapke dil ki karenge chori! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Krushna Abhishek can also be seen in the promo donning his Amitabh Bachchan avatar and entertaining Saif Ali Khan along with the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

This episode seems to be full of punch lines and roast sessions, and will be fun to watch.

CREDIT: Koimoi