Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik and Karan Kundrra to grace the upcoming episode

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction shows that are also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who would assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks, and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Rubina Dilaik will be the first guest on the show, where they would be having fun with everyone on the show.

Rubina will be having some fun sessions with the cast and crew of the show.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khara, but will also have a different twist to it.

The show will premiere on 15th April, and air every day at 10:00 pm, exclusively on COLORS.

