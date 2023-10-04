Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik and Karan Kundrra to grace the upcoming episode

COLORS is coming up with a new show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” which will begin on the 15th of April and will air every day at 1:00 pm. It will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 12:01
Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction shows that are also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who would assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks, and punishments.

(ALSO READ : Aww! Check out Karan Kundrra’s sweet gesture for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash at an event, netizens say “how romantic”)

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Rubina Dilaik will be the first guest on the show, where they would be having fun with everyone on the show.

Rubina will be having some fun sessions with the cast and crew of the show.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khara, but will also have a different twist to it.

The show will premiere on 15th April, and air every day at 10:00 pm, exclusively on COLORS.

Are you excited to see the new show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Aww! Check out Karan Kundrra’s sweet gesture for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash at an event, netizens say “how romantic”)

Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull Rubina Dilaik Karan Kundrra Punit J. Pathak Haarsh Limbachiyaa Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 12:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Wow! Ayaan and Faltu arrive at Ittarpur with Tanisha
MUMBAI:     Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Pritha Bakshi REVEALS how her fitness regime helped her in shooting for Virodh in MX Player
MUMBAI: Pritha Bakshi has captured the hearts of many with her remarkable performance as Kajri in the recently released...
Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha on Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Story is inspired by my own journey
MUMBAI: Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha says that her new show, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, has been inspired by her own life...
Reena Kapoor, from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera..Dheere Dheere Se’, is set to astound audience with her character transformation for the upcoming track
MUMBAI: Reena Kapoor's outstanding presentation on Star Bharat's "Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere" Se has captured the...
Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled on her dress, netizens says, “Itni Choti Dress, Choti Bachhi Ho Kya”
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her contribution, she is indeed...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Shweta threatens Prerna to make her leave the house
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled on her dress, netizens says, “Itni Choti Dress, Choti Bachhi Ho Kya”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nilanjana Purkayasstha
Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha on Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Story is inspired by my own journey
Reena Kapoor
Reena Kapoor, from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera..Dheere Dheere Se’, is set to astound audience with her character transformation for the upcoming track
overwhelmed as a special animal is adopted after her
Wow! Rupali Ganguly is overwhelmed as a special animal is adopted after her
Uorfi Javed
What! Uorfi Javed breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bad Taste’ comment, says “Bhaad mein jaaye..”
Ayaz Khan
Exclusive! Ayaz Khan roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli as a negative lead
Shocking! Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan for misbehaving with Abdu, says “He used him to get followers and fame..."
Shocking! Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan for misbehaving with Abdu, says “He used him to get followers and fame..."