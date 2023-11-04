Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran to grace the show

COLORS is coming up with a new show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” which will begin on the 15th of April and will air every day at 10:00 pm. It will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. As per sources, veteran actress Sudha Chandran will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 12:05
Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.
 
COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who would assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, vetran actress Sudha Chandran will be gracing the show and she would be having some fun sessions with the cast and crew of the show.

As we had reported earlier, Sumbul, Shiv, Archana, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi are the few celebrities who would be gracing the show.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khara, but will also have a different twist to it.

The show will premiere on 15th April, and air every day at 10:00 pm, exclusively on COLORS.

Are you excited to watch the new show?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

