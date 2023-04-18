Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik and Rashami Desai have a dance face off. Who do you think would win?

MUMBAI: Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show is hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone.

The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

The show has gone on air and the audience have given it a thumbs up and have loved the show.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Rashami Desai and Rubina Dilaik are having a face off during the show.

Where the two actresses are showcasing their dancing skills and only one of them would win the face off.

Well, there is no doubt that both Rubina and Rashami are good dancers and it would be tough to choose who would be the better dancer.

But in the video both do a fantastic dance and it is tough to pick who would be the better one.

Who do you think would be the better dancer in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

