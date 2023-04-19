Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull : Shocking! Archana Gautam crushes on Punit, leaves him embarrassed

Colors recently launched a new reality show titled Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull and now, in the upcoming episode, Archana would be seen flirting with Punit, that would leave him embarrassed.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 18:43
MUMBAI :Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS just launched  a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show is hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who would assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone.

The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

In the upcoming episode, Archana Gautam will be seen on the show and she would be doing some funny task and that time she would be crushing on the host Punit J. Pathak which leaves him embarrassed.

Well, the blush on Archana’s face is something you mustn't miss and the entire act was done in a fun gist.

There is no doubt that the audience are loving this new reality show as it gets to see their favorite stars in a different avatar.

