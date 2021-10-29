ENTERTAINMENT: Neha Bhasin misses celebrating Diwali in Delhi; says ‘People in Mumbai, including me, are very lazy.’

MUMBAI: While Mumbai is the best place when it comes to Ganeshotsav, for Diwali there are many different opinions. Big Boss OTT contestant and singer Neha Bhasin talks about her favourite place to celebrate Diwali.

The singer, who has been brought up in the capital, says that she misses 'Dilli wali Diwali' in Mumbai. She shares that, “Diwali is huge in Delhi, but when I go back to Mumbai, it’s not that big a deal. People in Mumbai, including me, are very lazy. Nobody wants to do anything there (in Mumbai), and Delhi is just the opposite. Here everything is a big deal, every party, every festival, and that’s what I love about the city. Delhi's Diwali holds a special place in my heart. In Mumbai, Ganpati is big, but everything else is slightly more low-key. We live in apartments in Mumbai, so when I come to Delhi during Diwali, seeing the lit-up houses here makes it special” she also adds that even though she's staying at Mumbai past 20 years, Delhi feels more like home and closer to her heart.

Rewinding her Diwali memories she says, “I grew up in a joint family. So for me, the festival is all about getting together and spending some time with family. When we were kids, we used to be super excited about bursting crackers, but considering the effect it has on the environment, we have been avoiding that for many years now.”

This year, Neha will be in Mumbai for Diwali and this is her take on it, “It’s going to be a low-key Diwali this year as well. My life is pretty low-key, to be honest (laughs). I will spend some time with my husband Sameer, my sister and her family. We will have dinner together. I will wear something nice, light diyas and that’s about it. Sameer and I are not very traditional, but there are some traditions I would like to carry forward. Like I always make sure to keep Diwali lights on for the whole night, because according to my mom Godess Lakshmi visits our house”

CREDIT: TOI