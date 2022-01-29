Entertainment! Rakhi Sawant grabs the limelight with her desi ‘Cleopatra’ style outside Bigg Boss set

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant on Friday was spotted by the paparazzi along with her husband Ritesh Singh outside the set of Bigg Boss 15. The ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant was recently evicted from the show.

The camerapersons hopped to get a click. Rakhi Sawant who is known for her humor jokingly said, “Agar kisi ne mujhe chhua toh mai 200 crore ka maan haani ka dawa kar dungi” (If anybody touches me, I’ll sue them with Rs 200 crore defamation case). Her statement left everybody in laughter.

Rakhi was seen wearing a blue dress and her hair accessories was surely over the top. She later told the paparazzi that she is definitely supporting Shamita Shetty now.

Earlier, while talking to the paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant went all emotional due to her eviction from the show and said that Bigg Boss uses her as a tissue every year. She said, “Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss. Main jeeti jaagti insaan hu.”

She further added that as long as the orange has any juice, Bigg Boss squeezes it all out for entertainment and throws the rinds away. She also said that she loves the show too much and that she was worthy of the trophy and deserved it.

