EPIC Channel signs Meiyang Chang to host it’s new quiz show format

MUMBAI: Having established itself as one of India’s most innovative infotainment players, EPIC Channel – India Ka Apna Infotainment is all set for an addition in its already diverse bouquet of shows. The channel will soon be launching a quiz show titled ‘EPIC INDIA QUIZ CHALLENGE’ and has roped in the ever-affable Meiyang Chang, popular Bollywood singer and actor to host the show.



The ‘EPIC INDIA QUIZ CHALLENGE’ is an engaging show designed for intelligent young minds from Class 5th to 10th, from different schools across the country. The show is a quiz competition where teams from schools across India will fight for the crown of having the highest ‘IQ’ i.e. India Quotient.



Meiyang Chang has enthralled audiences with his quick wit and charm on the big and small screen as a singer, actor and an anchor. The channel has roped in Chang owing to his uninhibited and likable persona which will be required to create a fun, easy going atmosphere for participant kids as they battle wits on the show.



On the announcement, an excited Meiyang Chang, said “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘EPIC India Quiz Challenge’. I love anchoring and shooting with kids, it’s great fun. This show is a great initiative and a fun platform provided by EPIC where kids can test their knowledge about their country, and at the same time learn more about its fascinating history and culture.”



Speaking about the new show, Akul Tripathi, Head - Content and Programming, EPIC Channel said, “EPIC India Quiz Challenge is a one-of-a-kind quiz show that takes forward the channel’s strategy of exploring and discovering India through programming that is engaging and innovative in premise and execution. We are excited to have Meiyang Chang join the EPIC Channel family - he is a very warm person and will be an incredible host for the show.”



Vipul D Shah, Founding Chairman & MD, Optimystix Entertainment India added, "Optimystix is excited to be working with EPIC Channel on a Quiz show that will be focused towards the young children knowing the Country, India, Epic India Quiz Challenge, will be the first of its kind quiz show"



EPIC India Quiz Challenge is produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd and is scheduled to go on floor in October 2019.