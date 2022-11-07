EPIC! Disha Parmar aka Priya REUNITES with someone special on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Ever since the show has undergone a leap, the viewers are witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Ram and Priya's life has changed a lot with time.

While Priya is living a separate life with Pihu, Ram is still lonely as ever after his divorce with her.

Well, in the recent turn of events, Priya once again reunited with Ram so that he could crack a business deal.

ALSO READ: OMG! Priya's tenant kicks her out of the house; Vikrant faces Ram's wrath for proposing to Sara in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Priya stepped in the Kapoor house after 5 years and she was getting all the flashbacks.

Priya and Ram also did the jagrata pooja together and he also applied sindoor on Priya's forehead once again to create a fake drama.

While the viewers are hoping that Priya and Ram would reunite once again soon.

But that will take a while and the viewers are super excited to see what all twists await in the upcoming episode.

Well, now that Priya aka Disha Parmar is shooting her scenes in the Kapoor house, the actress seems to have reunited with someone once again and she is quite happy about it.

If you are thinking that it is Priya's co-star from the show then you are wrong.

Disha has shared an Instagram story where she is revealing whom she has reunited with.

Take a look:

What do you think about Disha's epic reunion with this special one? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Priya's tenant kicks her out of the house; Vikrant faces Ram's wrath for proposing to Sara in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2