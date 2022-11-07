EPIC! Disha Parmar aka Priya REUNITES with someone special on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Now that Priya aka Disha Parmar is shooting her scenes in the Kapoor house, the actress seems to have reunited with someone once again and she is quite happy about it. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 17:49
EPIC! Disha Parmar aka Priya REUNITES with someone special on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

Ever since the show has undergone a leap, the viewers are witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story. 

We have seen how Ram and Priya's life has changed a lot with time.

While Priya is living a separate life with Pihu, Ram is still lonely as ever after his divorce with her. 

Well, in the recent turn of events, Priya once again reunited with Ram so that he could crack a business deal. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Priya's tenant kicks her out of the house; Vikrant faces Ram's wrath for proposing to Sara in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Priya stepped in the Kapoor house after 5 years and she was getting all the flashbacks. 

Priya and Ram also did the jagrata pooja together and he also applied sindoor on Priya's forehead once again to create a fake drama. 

While the viewers are hoping that Priya and Ram would reunite once again soon. 

But that will take a while and the viewers are super excited to see what all twists await in the upcoming episode. 

Well, now that Priya aka Disha Parmar is shooting her scenes in the Kapoor house, the actress seems to have reunited with someone once again and she is quite happy about it. 

If you are thinking that it is Priya's co-star from the show then you are wrong. 

Disha has shared an Instagram story where she is revealing whom she has reunited with. 

Take a look:

What do you think about Disha's epic reunion with this special one? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Priya's tenant kicks her out of the house; Vikrant faces Ram's wrath for proposing to Sara in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Piyush Sahdev Arohi Kumawat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 17:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Season 2 will treat with more Drama and suspense” Dibyendu Bhattacharya
MUMBAI: Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya with his amazing acting contribution has created a strong mark in the hearts and...
SHIVI GOALS! Alice Kaushik's HOME is not a place but this awwdorable co-star from Pandya Store
Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Exclusive! Naagin 6: Rajesh and Kiara’s love with a twist
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Virat and Sai look a perfect family with daughter Savi
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
SHOCKING! Not Yuvaan, but Niyati marries this person from the Rathore family in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery
Mumbai: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.Also Read:...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Amazing!Niraj and Maitri fail to stop Pihu, Priya shocked to see her
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Recent Stories
Wow! Deepika Padukone is a fitness diva and these pictures are the proof
Wow! Deepika Padukone is a fitness diva and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video