EPIC! Paras Kalnawat aka Samar PRANKS Anupamaa co-star Nidhi Shah and her reaction will leave you in SPLITS

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Anupamaa, which has been the most-watched show on the small screens, is leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers with its current plot.

The makers introduced a brand new character Anuj Kapadia that is being played by none other than seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav is shown as Anupamaa's college friend who had a major crush on her and is still single because he still loves her.

All the major revelations about Anuj's love for Anupamaa are out.

However, new twists and turns in the story are keeping the viewers at the edge of their seats.

While a lot of drama is going on in the show, the star cast never fails to have fun off-camera.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: OUCH! Rakhi calls Vanraj a loser as he lost both Anupamaa and Babuji

Paras Kalnawat is one notorious actor on the set who is always goofing around and playing pranks with everyone.

We all know Samar and Kinjal's devar-bhabhi bond is being loved by the viewers.

Interestingly, Paras and Nidhi Shah share a beautiful bond off-screen as well.

Paras is often seen pulling the legs of Nidhi.

We came across a video where Paras has once again pranked Nidhi and she seems a little irked (obviously in a fun way).

Take a look:

Paras has taken Nidhi's bag of clothes and hung it up on a holder where Nidhi is not able to reach out.

While Nidhi asks for her bag, Paras captures her look in the video that is extremely relatable.

What's your take on this amazing onscreen devar-bhabhi jodi? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Twist! Vanraj expresses his gratitude to Anupamaa for THIS reason