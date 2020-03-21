News

Erica and Parth's dance will make you want to groove too

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are one of the most loved couples on television and their characters of Anurag and Prerna have become household names.

The duo has a massive fan following and their fans keep showering a lot of love and surprises for them.

Now we came across a video where the duo is dancing their heart out on the music of dhol, and seeing them dance, one will too want to shake a leg along with them!

Well, there is no doubt that Erica and Parth make a perfect on screen couple and the fans can't have enough of them!

 

