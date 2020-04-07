Erica Fernandes and Namik Paul's funny goof-up on the sets of Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is an actress and model who rose to fame with her performance as Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Asie Bhi. She is currently ruling the screens with her performance as Prerna Sharma in Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

The actress' girl-next-door looks have made her quite popular among the fans. Erica has a huge fan following on her Instagram, all thanks to her lovely posts.

Namik Paul rose to fame with his performance as Shravan Malhotra in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Shiv in Ek Deewana Tha. He was last seen essaying the role of Viraj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

Namik had a brief role in Kasautii, where for the first time he played a negative role. He was applauded by fans for his performance. Recently, his character ended in the serial, thus leaving his fans disappointed as they wanted to see him more of him.

Now, we came across a funny throwback video where Namik and Prerna is seen shooting for a scene, in which Namik is bad-mouthing Anurag and telling Erica aka Prerna to leave Anurag.

To this, Erica while giving her dialogue, fumbles and forgets her lines, and the two break out into a loud laugh at their goof-up.

