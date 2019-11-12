Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s MJ moves

Erica and Parth are one of the most loved on-screen couples. The duo has a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences.

The two have been setting the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry and have won many best jodi awards for themselves. The fans of the couple have given a sweet nickname to them: AnuPre.

Their fan clubs are quite active on social media platforms. One of the fan clubs shared a video where both the stars were seen doing a moonwalk and trying the steps of the legendary Michael Jackson.

Well, they certainly nail the steps!

