MUMBAI: It is a known fact that Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes is one of the top actors on Indian television. Her stint as Prerna on Kasautii has managed to garner a lot of attention, and her on-screen pairing with Parth Samthaan aka Anurag is loved by fans.

Recently, fans have shared Erica’s bindi look on Instagram.

With open locks, a red bindi, and red lipstick, the picture speaks volumes about her swag. The bindi serves to enhance her look.

Have a look.